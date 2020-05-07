This is how a Lion looks when he is roaring. He does this to assert his territory and to let the ladies know where he is, in case of need 😊
Have a good evening, stay home and stay safe!
PS: The rest of the answers to this mornings question will follow!
… and here is how it sounds …
One Reply to “LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARI XXXX”
I enjoy seeing your posts. Also, I have used the photo suggestions you gave during my stay with you guys last year. Thanks.