STAY-AT-HOME FRIDAY

Imagine!

… you get up at 3:00am to see the moon set

… then watch the Milky Way in the dark of the night

… followed by some time spend next to a waterhole to enjoy the sky going from dark blue to red

… and finally see the sun rise through the lifting mist

… what better way to start the day?

And remember: go to bed early to make up for the lost hours of sleep 😊

Enjoy your day, stay home and stay safe!

