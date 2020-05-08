Posted on by Christian Sperka

STAY-AT-HOME FRIDAY –

Imagine!

… you get up at 3:00am to see the moon set

… then watch the Milky Way in the dark of the night

… followed by some time spend next to a waterhole to enjoy the sky going from dark blue to red

… and finally see the sun rise through the lifting mist

… what better way to start the day?

And remember: go to bed early to make up for the lost hours of sleep 😊

Enjoy your day, stay home and stay safe!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

2 Replies to “STAY-AT-HOME FRIDAY –”

  2. Lieber Herrr Sperka

    Was fÃ¼r tolle Fotos Sie machen. Gratulation und schÃ¶n, dass Sie das Leben “nach Franke” geniessen kÃ¶nnen.

    Ich darf da noch ein paar JÃ¤hrchen arbeiten…

    Freundliche GrÃ¼sse aus Altendorf

    Peter

    Am 08.05.20 um 05:54 schrieb Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours (comment-reply@wordpress.com): > WordPress.com > Christian Sperka posted: ” Imagine! … you get up at 3:00am to see > the moon set … then watch the Milky Way in the dark of the night … > followed by some time spend next to a waterhole to enjoy the sky going > from dark blue to red … and finally see t” >

