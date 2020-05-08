Imagine!
… you get up at 3:00am to see the moon set
… then watch the Milky Way in the dark of the night
… followed by some time spend next to a waterhole to enjoy the sky going from dark blue to red
… and finally see the sun rise through the lifting mist
… what better way to start the day?
And remember: go to bed early to make up for the lost hours of sleep 😊
Enjoy your day, stay home and stay safe!
#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari
2 Replies to “STAY-AT-HOME FRIDAY –”
Beautiful pictures
Lieber Herrr Sperka
Was fÃ¼r tolle Fotos Sie machen. Gratulation und schÃ¶n, dass Sie das Leben “nach Franke” geniessen kÃ¶nnen.
Ich darf da noch ein paar JÃ¤hrchen arbeiten…
Freundliche GrÃ¼sse aus Altendorf
Peter
Am 08.05.20 um 05:54 schrieb Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours (comment-reply@wordpress.com): > WordPress.com > Christian Sperka posted: ” Imagine! … you get up at 3:00am to see > the moon set … then watch the Milky Way in the dark of the night … > followed by some time spend next to a waterhole to enjoy the sky going > from dark blue to red … and finally see t” >