Today I spent an hour watching Cape Buffalo at a waterhole. I took some (speedy) video and some picture. At some stage a loud noise from an Oxpecker startled them all 😊

Have a good evening and stay safe!

Wildlife4Kids http://www.wildlife4kids.com

Thanda Tales http://www.thandatales.co.za

My Online Gallery http://www.sperka.biz

My YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/christiansperkaphotography

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari