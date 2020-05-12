Posted on by Christian Sperka

ANTELOPES!

Today: Greater Kudu

On safari we talk a lot about the big five and most of the pictures we post are about them. In the next few days’ morning posts I would like to introduce all of Thanda Safari’s antelope species to you. From large to small and common to rare. So here we go.

Let’s start with largest of them, the *Greater Kudu*. A male can get up to 340kg (750lbs) and a shoulder height of 1.55m (5′). They love higher altitudes and thicker bush and will even stand on their back legs alone to reach up to get the very bitter new leaves of a Mountain Aloe. There main predators are Lions.

Stay safe!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.