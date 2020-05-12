ANTELOPES!

Today: Greater Kudu

On safari we talk a lot about the big five and most of the pictures we post are about them. In the next few days’ morning posts I would like to introduce all of Thanda Safari’s antelope species to you. From large to small and common to rare. So here we go.

Let’s start with largest of them, the *Greater Kudu*. A male can get up to 340kg (750lbs) and a shoulder height of 1.55m (5′). They love higher altitudes and thicker bush and will even stand on their back legs alone to reach up to get the very bitter new leaves of a Mountain Aloe. There main predators are Lions.

Stay safe!

