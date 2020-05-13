Today: Nyala

Nyalas are predominately browsers which means they mainly eat leaves of trees. They are the most sexually dimorph antelopes on Thanda Safari. Once grown into adulthood the male changes its color from red-brown to grey. Female and male look so different from one another that it is hard to believe they are of the same species.

And the males usually do not fight with their horns, as most other antelope species do, but perform a slow walk with back arched and their white hairs standing up – almost a dance – around one another. I have never been able to determine why one of the two ‘dancers’ is the looser and the other the winner.

But as they often both mate with females after such dances it probably does not really matter 😊 Have a good day and stay safe.

