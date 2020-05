Three days ago I asked if you can name the Small Five. So here are the answers: Antlion, Leopard Tortoise, Elephant Shrew, Red-billed Buffalo Weaver, and Rhino Beatle.

And I got one more question: who are the Ugly Five 😊? (… and no, they do not include me!)

