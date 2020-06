This one is actually called a Bushpig. The members of this species are completely nocturnal and extremely shy.

During my 19 years in the bush I have only seen them a few times and I got even fewer pictures. They are very fierce creatures which even Lions usually leave alone. So, this is not your average pig.

Have a good day!

