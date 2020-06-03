Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE EVENING POST – Thanda Cats Book

Now available for delivery world-wide!

Recently I had quite a few questions regarding my Thanda Cats coffee table book. Besides being available for purchase at Thanda Safari’s curio shops I can also send it to you wherever you are in the world.

Click here to have a look at some sample spreads from the large, 108 page, high quality, soft cover, 30x30cm, 12×12″ book. Also for price/shipping information and/or to order the book:

https://sperka.info/thandacats/

It is all about Thanda Safari’s Lions, Leopards and Cheetahs.

PS: I took the title page picture, the ‘Bird Watching Lioness’, in April 2013.

