Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE EVENING POST – JUST ALONG THE ROAD!

After a very pleasant afternoon game drive I was on the way home as the sun was about to set. On the road, which leads to the Thanda Safari Lodge, this beautiful scene presented itself: Perfectly lit Giraffes in front of the Lebombo Mountains!

Enjoy your evening.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari #lockdownsafari

2 Replies to “THE EVENING POST – JUST ALONG THE ROAD!”

  1. Beautiful Picture, it is a good thing the Giraffe is so big, they really standout for all to see in that light.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.