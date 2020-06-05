Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE EVENING POST – DANGEROUS MEETINGS

One of the most dangerous animals to meet on foot is a solitary male Buffalo. These so called ‘Dugaboys’ are usually in a bad mood. They are old males which are no longer with their herds, as they had been under too much pressure from younger bulls.

They usually spend their remaining days close to waterholes feeding on soft vegetation and using the waterhole’s mud to cool down and fend off parasites. As they were gregarious all their life they seem to dislike to be alone. Being constantly harassed by predators like Lions and Hyena they are ready to attack anyone that comes near them without any warning.

All of this, combined with their instinctive fear of humans, results in some of the most ‘interesting’ meetings in the wild.

