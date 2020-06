This is one of the cutest pictures I have been taking in a long time. This small Baby Rhino was walking with its mum through high grass in the early morning hours. From all the dew on the grass it got very wet and was a bit irritated with the world … and with me 😊

Have a good Saturday.

