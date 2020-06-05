THE MORNING POST – THE ACROBAT

My favorite eagle, the Bateleur, has a French name which stands for ‘Tide Rope Walker’ or more freely translated juggler or acrobat (German: Gaukler / Zulu: iNgqungqulu). Due to its very short tail it got a very distinct way of flying which probably led to this rather unusual name.

It is the most colorful of the eagles in Africa. At Thanda we are at the Southern end of its distribution range and we are lucky to see them regularly on the reserve.

I realize that I have neglected my bird posts a bit over the last few weeks, but I will try to do better in the future 😊.

Have a good day!

Male ♂ and Female ♀

