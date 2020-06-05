Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – THE ACROBAT

My favorite eagle, the Bateleur, has a French name which stands for ‘Tide Rope Walker’ or more freely translated juggler or acrobat (German: Gaukler / Zulu: iNgqungqulu). Due to its very short tail it got a very distinct way of flying which probably led to this rather unusual name.

It is the most colorful of the eagles in Africa. At Thanda we are at the Southern end of its distribution range and we are lucky to see them regularly on the reserve.

I realize that I have neglected my bird posts a bit over the last few weeks, but I will try to do better in the future 😊.

Have a good day!

Male and Female

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #lockdownsafari #bateleur

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.