I had an excellent evening drive. First I spent an hour in between a breeding herd of Elephants feeding all around me and then I experienced some Lion tension between two brothers. One of them was attending to a female in estrous while keeping her away from his submissive rival. A lot of growling and paw-fighting. A not so quiet Sunday 😊!

