The collective noun for Giraffes is a journey. And today I counted 27 of these tall creatures all over Thanda Safari’s savanna. This was one of the largest journeys of Giraffes I have ever seen.

The picture shows two females. The left one is chewing on a bone to provide extra calcium and phosphate for its metabolism and the one on the right is showing her some affection.

Have a good evening

