THE MORNING POST – JUST A MINUTE

This is an add-on to yesterday evening’s post. As the ladies were chewing bones and showing affection to one another the boys did what boys do: They fought!

These two young bulls were engaged in a long sparring session. I watched them for about 15 minutes and they were not finished when I left. This little video is only a minute so you can get an impression what Giraffe fighting looks like.

In a serious fight between two large adult males the blows to the neck, throat and head can be so severe that one opponent dies of his wounds. These gentle giants are not always gentle!

