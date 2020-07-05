Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE EVENING POST – GREAT NEWS

After over 100 days of ‘quarantine’ in a boma our Cheetah coalition was re-released onto the reserve. One of the two males had broken his leg and after the required surgery the duo had to remain in the boma for recovery.

Both cats showed a lot of energy after their release and started inspecting their territory. Scents from other Cheetahs in the area kept them very busy until after sunset. The top picture shows them in front of the same tree which was featured with another male Cheetah in this morning’s post.

Tomorrow morning I will post a short video of the two boys in their new found freedom 😊

Have a good week!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

