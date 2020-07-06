THE MORNING POST – SMELLS AND SNORTS

As promised last night here is a short video of the two Cheetah boys having a busy time analyzing all the scents left by other Cheetahs. They sound a bit out of breath for a good reason. Just before I was taking this video they were jogging for quite a while.

The snorting sound you hear at the end of the video in the background is not me 😊. It is the alarm call of some Zebras watching the Cheetah from a distance.

Have a good week!

