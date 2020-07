In my eight years at Thanda Safari I had never seen a Brown Hyena. But yesterday morning we were lucky. As we drove onto the savanna this specimen stared at us for a few seconds and then started running fast towards nearby thickets.

I was not fast enough to catch the staring on camera, but I got the running 😊

Enjoy your evening.

