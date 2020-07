I spent some time with our two Cheetah boys on the savanna. They were looking at some nearby Zebras but we had very high winds today and the two just stayed in one spot for most of the time.

Just as the sun was setting they started stalking some Wildebeest, but it was obvious that they were not serious.

Have a good evening 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari