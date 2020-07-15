Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – HORNS

Horns of antelopes, goats, cattle … are normally made of keratin with a life bone core. But there are exceptions. Rhino ‘horns’ are made of keratin only and are structured like compressed hair.

Giraffe ‘horns’ are actually called ossicones and are part of the skull (bone) covered with furred skins. And deer antlers are not true horns either as they are dead bone without any covering.

So not all that looks like a horn is a horn, but you do not want to get in contact with any of them 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.