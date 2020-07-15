Horns of antelopes, goats, cattle … are normally made of keratin with a life bone core. But there are exceptions. Rhino ‘horns’ are made of keratin only and are structured like compressed hair.

Giraffe ‘horns’ are actually called ossicones and are part of the skull (bone) covered with furred skins. And deer antlers are not true horns either as they are dead bone without any covering.

So not all that looks like a horn is a horn, but you do not want to get in contact with any of them 😊

