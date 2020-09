I was shopping in town today and on my way home I made short detour onto the Thanda Safari Savanna before returning to Thanda House.

I encountered this Elephant bull who patiently posed for a ‘below eye level ‘ sunset shot. I just had to open the door of my SUV and to lean down a bit to get the correct angle. Taken with my iPhone 😊

