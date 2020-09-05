THE MORNING POST – uMkhulu and uGogo

In the Zulu language these two words represent grandfather and grandmother, but they also mean old and revered man and old and revered woman. When looking at Thanda Safari’s Elephants than these two individuals deserve these ‘titles’.

One of the two largest bulls around 50 years old and Thanda’s oldest Elephant lady approximately the same age. A few days ago I caught them together in one picture striding along with the herd.



