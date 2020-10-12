Posted on by Christian Sperka

🐦THE DAILY WHATSAPP BIRD QUIZ #2🐦.

For the last two months many bird lovers have enjoyed my daily WhatsApp bird quiz. In total I did 67 posts with over 200 birds to be identified. This quiz (#1) will continue for all who had signed up originally with various pictures and birds daily. If you are one of the recipients then you can ignore the rest of this message.

But quite a few people have asked me recently if I could re-start the quiz from the beginning so they get to identify all the 200 birds.

Well, here we go …

If you have received this message on WhatsApp then just reply to this post with ‘Quiz2’ and I will add you to the Broadcast Listing for the quiz #2.

If you read this on Social Media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or My Blog) then send me your WhatsApp phone number to +27633294323 or via any other type of messages and I will add you to the Broadcast Listing for the quiz #2.

The quiz #2 will start on 15 October 2020.

Have fun 😊🐦

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.