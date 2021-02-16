Pakamisa Birding Weekend

I am participating in a another birding weekend at Pakamisa. If you are a keen birder and/or interested in photography then this is a great opportunity for an exciting weekend. Going on birding walks and drives with Ian is great fun! And I will be available to answer any wildlife photography related questions, not just about birds:-).

Just contact Isabella at res@pakamisa.co.za if you are interested.

