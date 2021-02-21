Posted on by Christian Sperka

MUNCHING SOUNDS

Yesterday afternoon we were looking for Elephants and found them busy munching fresh green grass in a broken dam basin. I recommend that you watch this video twice. Once with your eyes open and once with your eyes closed (to experience the sounds properly).

We stayed for a long time to observe them converting a ‘long grass field’ quietly into a nicely cut ‘sports field’ 😊

One Reply to “MUNCHING SOUNDS”

  1. So amazing and I can’t imagine what it must be like to actually be there. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply

