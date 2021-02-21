MUNCHING SOUNDS

Yesterday afternoon we were looking for Elephants and found them busy munching fresh green grass in a broken dam basin. I recommend that you watch this video twice. Once with your eyes open and once with your eyes closed (to experience the sounds properly).

We stayed for a long time to observe them converting a ‘long grass field’ quietly into a nicely cut ‘sports field’ 😊

