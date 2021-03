I love Kingfishers and I recently took these pictures of a Woodland Kingfisher at Thanda Safari.

FYI: We have an exciting Birding Weekend coming up in April. If you are interested to come and do some birding and bird photography at Thanda then please contact reservations@thanda.co.za.

I will be there all weekend to answer wildlife and bird photography related questions and to give photography lessons.

