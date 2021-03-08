A ROUGH AFFAIR

For Lions mating is a somewhat rough affair.

Frist, the male’s penis is barbed which cannot be fun for the female.

Second, at the end of most copulations the lady gives the gentleman a good smack in the face with her clawed paw.

And third, they mate for a few days running – in average every 20 to 30 minutes – until they are both completely exhausted and very hungry.

And during all this time the male has to make sure that no other male gets close to them and that his lady does not move to close to another admirer.

A Lion’s life, a rough life!

