I have been asked a few times now if the participants of the previous quiz (2020) are automatically added to the new quiz? The answer is no, as I have deleted the old list a while ago. So, if you would like to get the quiz question then please send me a WharsApp (+27633294323) and I will add you 🐦

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related