On the way back from a ‘Pakamisa Birding Weekend Owl spotting night drive’ we encountered this African brush-tailed Porcupine and its mate. It was quite relaxed and posed for a few pictures in the spotlight which is unusual for these prickly rodents. Its partner disappeared very quickly into the bush 😊

