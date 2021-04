A beautiful night view of one of Thanda Safari’s water holes.

With the incredible rains in this season all our dams and pans are full and currently there is water in puddles all over the reserve. Together with the lush vegetation this provides ideal conditions for all fauna to flourish.

This picture was taken last night after the sun had set with my new iPhone 12 Pro Max!

