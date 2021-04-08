THANDA SAFARI WILDLIFE AND PHOTOGRAPHY WEEKEND

I thought some of you might be interested in the upcoming wildlife and photography weekend on Thanda Safari.

I will be around all weekend to help with camera setups, answer questions and – if requested – critique pictures.

Lorraine Doyle (Wildlife Manager) and I will give short talks about the supporting role of photography in wildlife conservation.

We will also have a ‘best photo of the weekend’ competition.

And Vincent Hindson, Thanda Safari field guide and expert photographer, will join me to support our photographer-guests.

For more info or bookings please contact reservations@thanda.co.za or call +27325860149.

