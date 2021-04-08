Posted on by Christian Sperka

THANDA SAFARI WILDLIFE AND PHOTOGRAPHY WEEKEND

I thought some of you might be interested in the upcoming wildlife and photography weekend on Thanda Safari.

I will be around all weekend to help with camera setups, answer questions and – if requested – critique pictures.

Lorraine Doyle (Wildlife Manager) and I will give short talks about the supporting role of photography in wildlife conservation.

We will also have a ‘best photo of the weekend’ competition.

And Vincent Hindson, Thanda Safari field guide and expert photographer, will join me to support our photographer-guests.

For more info or bookings please contact reservations@thanda.co.za or call +27325860149.

#Thandasafari @thandasafari #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.