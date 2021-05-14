Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE FIRST PICTURE

This is the first wildlife picture I took yesterday evening from my new Suzuki Jimny. I will call this small but rugged 4×4 the ‘Little Mamba’ and I will will use it when doing wildlife photo work by myself (all over South Africa).

My ‘Green Mamba’ (a specially converted 2002 Land Rover Defender) will still be used for photo safaris with guests on Thanda Safari and also from time to time on Pakamisa.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.