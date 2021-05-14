THE FIRST PICTURE

This is the first wildlife picture I took yesterday evening from my new Suzuki Jimny. I will call this small but rugged 4×4 the ‘Little Mamba’ and I will will use it when doing wildlife photo work by myself (all over South Africa).

My ‘Green Mamba’ (a specially converted 2002 Land Rover Defender) will still be used for photo safaris with guests on Thanda Safari and also from time to time on Pakamisa.









