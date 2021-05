As a wildlife photographer most of my subjects present themselves at daylight or in the crepuscular hours and the night is therefore not my favorite photo time.

But as a field guide I enjoy the reaction of my guests to the excitement of a night drive under the African star-light sky with sightings of Owls, Nightjars, Thick-knees, Coursers and other non-feathered night creatures.

