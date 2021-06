We had a very successful first bird ringing day of the 3rd Thanda Safari Birding Weekend. 53 birds (15 species) were ringed and our guests enjoyed releasing them back into the wild. And we even got a new species for our bird list: The Green Twinspot. For tomorrow the nets are set up in the Thanda savanna area. More pictures to follow soon…

📷 Picture by Christian Sperka

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari