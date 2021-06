3rd Thanda Safari Birding Weekend

Everything went very well, even if some of our Lions turned today’s net setup into a bit of a challenge .

The guests had a great time experiencing many different bird species close up and personal.

The weekend’s final capture, ringing and release statistics: 32 species / 147 birds!

We are already looking forward to our next ‘bird ringing weekend’.

📷 Pictures by Christian Sperka

