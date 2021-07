For the German speakers among you: My book ‘Thanda Cats’ has been reviewed very positively on the Swiss photo news site www.fotointern.ch by Urs Tillmann. Have a look!

The book is available at the Thanda Safari curio shops or can be ordered online https://sperka.info/thandacats/.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari