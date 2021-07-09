If anyone tells you Elephants drink through their trunk, tell them they should try to drink through their nose 😊.
Elephants use their trunks like a large syringes. The fill them with water and then empty them into their mouth!
Depending on their size they can drink between 70 and 200 liters (18-50 Gal.) of water per day. The trunk will hold up to 10 liters (2.6 Gal.) to be deposited into the mouth at one go!
#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari
2 Replies to “The Trunk …”
Fascinating facts!
Wow wow wow I didn’t know the trunk could hold so much water, 10 litres at a go that’s a lot, thanks for sharing
On Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours wrote:
> Christian Sperka posted: ” If anyone tells you Elephants drink through > their trunk, tell them they should try to drink through their nose [image: > 😊]. Elephants use their trunks like a large syringes. The fill them with > water and then empty them into their mouth! Depending on thei” >