The Trunk …

If anyone tells you Elephants drink through their trunk, tell them they should try to drink through their nose 😊.

Elephants use their trunks like a large syringes. The fill them with water and then empty them into their mouth!

Depending on their size they can drink between 70 and 200 liters (18-50 Gal.) of water per day. The trunk will hold up to 10 liters (2.6 Gal.) to be deposited into the mouth at one go!

  2. Wow wow wow I didn’t know the trunk could hold so much water, 10 litres at a go that’s a lot, thanks for sharing

