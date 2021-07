I enjoyed another successful birding weekend at Pakamisa Private Game Reserve. These are pictures I took of only a few of the bird species which we sighted on walks and game drives. The next birding weekend will be from 6 to 9 August. A few rooms are still available!

Contact res@pakamisa.co.za for more information or reservations

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve