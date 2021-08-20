Birding & Photography Weekend @ Pakamisa

I will be at Pakamisa for another very special weekend (see below of all details). Contact res@pakamisa.co.za for reservations.
Itinerary
James will show the guests how wild birds are caught, ringed and released back into the bush and Christian will provide valuable advice on bird and wildlife photography. Local field guide and birding specialist Chamu and horticulturalist Lizelle will conduct game drives and bush walks. Isabella Stepski, Pakamisa’s owner and horse enthusiast, is available for outrides.
Day 1 – Friday 10th September
From 12:00 Arrival
13:00 Lunch
15:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk
18:30 Meet in the bar with a talk about bird ringing 19:00 Four course dinner
Day 2 – Saturday 11th September
7:00 Tea, coffee and biscuits
7:30 Depart for birding ringing event
8:00 Bird ringing event
11:00 Brunch
15:00 Birding game drive or photography game drive or horse ride 17:15 Drinks as the sun sets, followed by a short night (owl) drive 19:30 Four course dinner
Day 3 – Sunday 12th September
7:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk
9:00 Breakfast
10:30 Smart phone photography lesson (optional)
11:00 Photography lesson (optional)
13:30 Brunch
15:00 Birding game drive or photography game drive or horse ride 17:15 Drinks as the sun sets
19:30 Four course dinner
Day 4 – Monday 13th September
7:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk
9:00 Breakfast
10:00 Smart phone photography lesson (optional) 12:00 Departure
Offered activities:
– Bird ringing event
– Birding game drives
– ‘Flora and fauna’ bush walks
– Photography game drives
– Photography lessons
– Horse riding
For more information and/or bookings please contact Isabella at res@pakamisa.co.za.