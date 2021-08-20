Birding & Photography Weekend @ Pakamisa

I will be at Pakamisa for another very special weekend (see below of all details). Contact res@pakamisa.co.za for reservations.

Itinerary

James will show the guests how wild birds are caught, ringed and released back into the bush and Christian will provide valuable advice on bird and wildlife photography. Local field guide and birding specialist Chamu and horticulturalist Lizelle will conduct game drives and bush walks. Isabella Stepski, Pakamisa’s owner and horse enthusiast, is available for outrides.

Day 1 – Friday 10th September

From 12:00 Arrival

13:00 Lunch

15:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk

18:30 Meet in the bar with a talk about bird ringing 19:00 Four course dinner

Day 2 – Saturday 11th September

7:00 Tea, coffee and biscuits

7:30 Depart for birding ringing event

8:00 Bird ringing event

11:00 Brunch

15:00 Birding game drive or photography game drive or horse ride 17:15 Drinks as the sun sets, followed by a short night (owl) drive 19:30 Four course dinner

Day 3 – Sunday 12th September

7:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk

9:00 Breakfast

10:30 Smart phone photography lesson (optional)

11:00 Photography lesson (optional)

13:30 Brunch

15:00 Birding game drive or photography game drive or horse ride 17:15 Drinks as the sun sets

19:30 Four course dinner

Day 4 – Monday 13th September

7:00 Game drive or ‘flora and fauna’ walk

9:00 Breakfast

10:00 Smart phone photography lesson (optional) 12:00 Departure

Offered activities:

– Bird ringing event

– Birding game drives

– ‘Flora and fauna’ bush walks

– Photography game drives

– Photography lessons

– Horse riding

For more information and/or bookings please contact Isabella at res@pakamisa.co.za.