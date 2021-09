It is an incredible experience to drive into the bush, to turn off all lights, to wait 15 to 30 minutes until the human night vision is fully established, and then to enjoy the incredible view of the Milky Way.

Even with the naked eye it is possible to observe many constellations, some of the planets, and on a lucky day even a shooting star!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve