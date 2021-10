Today I am leaving for a few weeks trip to Europe (Germany πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ , Switzerland πŸ‡¨πŸ‡­ and The Netherlands πŸ‡³πŸ‡±). I am looking forward to seeing my family and many of my friends again after almost two years of COVID-19 prescribed travel ban. During this period I will post less about wildlife 🐘 but a bit about my travels 🧳 . Early November I will be back in South Africa to resume my usual posts. I hope you will enjoy my travel diary 😊

