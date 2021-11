This Black Rhino bull was very alert as he was browsing on small bushes on the edge of a savanna area. The picture was taken just after the sun had set.

The visible sore on its side is a skin lesions caused by a parasite. When visiting communal dung heaps rhinoceros will pass the infection along, resulting in almost every individual being infected by a small filariform worm. It seems not to distract them.

