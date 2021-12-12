Posted on by Christian Sperka

Relax …

… at the waterhole! Last night I spent two hours bird watching at one of our waterholes. This Warthog was relaxing at the same time while a Red-billed Oxpecker was looking for food on the pig’s back.

And for the birder’s among you here is a list of all the bird species I spotted: Hadeda Ibis, Yellow-fronted Canary, Spotted Thick-knee, Wattled Lapwing, African Pipit, Buchell’s Coucal, Pin-tailed Whydah, Croaking Cisticola, Jacobin Cuckoo, Three-banded Plover, Red-billed Oxpecker, Blue Waxbill, Egyptian Goose, Cape Turtle Dove, Cape Glossy Starling, Water Thick-knee, Senegal Lapwing and Barn Swallows.

PS: In case you are interested to participate in my daily bird quiz (via WhatsApp) just send me your WhatsApp phone number to +27633294324 🐦

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

