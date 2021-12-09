Posted on by Christian Sperka

Rhino ‘Attack’

This little baby Rhino boy threw a bit of a tantrum. As he and his mum passed our vehicle next to the road this small creature decided to play ‘big Rhino bull’ and tried to intimidate us.

He got quite upset when neither the vehicle nor my tracker Bheki nor any of us in the game viewer reacted. After a few jumps up and down he sprinted back to his mum. The female Rhino did not even turn a head towards us and was perfectly relaxed as her youngster got to learn that our vehicles are no threat.

Picture taken with my iPhone 12 Pro Max.

