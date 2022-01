To all my birding friends:

In February Thanda Safari offers another birding weekend with James Rawdon. All our guests will have the opportunity to participate in the bird ringing sessions and get close up and personal with their feathered friends 😊

And I will be around to answer bird photography related questions!

Contact reservations@thanda.co.za for enquiries or bookings.

