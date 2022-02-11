Posted on by Christian Sperka

Keep an eye on danger!

Sometimes herbivores rather keep an eye on carnivores than running away from them. This evening a dazzle of Burchell’s Zebras were keeping an eye on our two dominant male Lions for quite a while before moving off in the opposite directions.

The Zebras never came close enough to trigger the Lions’ hunting/killing instinct, and as these larger cats were still full from a recent kill they were putting no effort into active hunting at this time.

