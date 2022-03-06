A Lucky Day

Yesterday was a very lucky day. I had two beautiful snake sightings and was able to take two good pictures.

The first sighting was a Spotted Bush Snake moving (hunting) up a staircase with an Nyala bull having a drink in the background.

The second sighting was a Puff Adder resting in the middle of the road gathering the warms from the road. I guided this one to safely of the road, so it would not get run over.

What a lucky, snakey day!

