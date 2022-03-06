Posted on by Christian Sperka

A Lucky Day

Yesterday was a very lucky day. I had two beautiful snake sightings and was able to take two good pictures.

The first sighting was a Spotted Bush Snake moving (hunting) up a staircase with an Nyala bull having a drink in the background.

The second sighting was a Puff Adder resting in the middle of the road gathering the warms from the road. I guided this one to safely of the road, so it would not get run over.

What a lucky, snakey day!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: