Posted on by Christian Sperka

A special Cheetah operation!

Yesterday I was able to participate and photo-document a very special operation. A specialist surgeon operated on one of our male Cheetah to ‘re-build’ a torn ligament in the cat’s left leg.

During the procedure I was sitting in a good photo position behind the large carnivore and I was assigned an additional job. Every few minutes I had to tickle inside the Cheetah’s ear to see if there was any reaction like twitching or growling. That way the vet could judge if more drugs were needed to keep the cat asleep. A very special task not part of my usual job description!

Pictures:

1 – The Cheetah and I

2 – Waiting for the surgeon

3 – Pre-Op, asleep and ready for surgery

4 – X-Ray in the bush

5 – The surgery begins

6 – Post-Op, just before wake-up

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: