Posted on by Christian Sperka

Having an itch on the belly …

… and attending to it in an unusual way 😊

Interesting facts: Elephants have prehensile penises. It is quite hard for for such a large animal to get into the right position for sex. So the required navigation and rhythmic thrusting work is done by the male member itself. A side benefit is that it can be used for scratching and swatting flies. And it is quite painful to watch as it is occasionally dragged along the ground. When not in use it is fully retracted into the body.

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography

