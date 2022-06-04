STARING AT LIONS

Most prey animals produce alarm calls when they detect a predator to warn every one else to get out of the way. Not so Giraffes; they just stare at the threat for a while and often even go closer to have a good look.

After they made up their mind (and that can take a while…) they usually walk or run away from the big cats. In this picture four of them were staring at two young male Lions!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography