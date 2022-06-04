Posted on by Christian Sperka

STARING AT LIONS

Most prey animals produce alarm calls when they detect a predator to warn every one else to get out of the way. Not so Giraffes; they just stare at the threat for a while and often even go closer to have a good look.

After they made up their mind (and that can take a while…) they usually walk or run away from the big cats. In this picture four of them were staring at two young male Lions!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: